MARGARET ANN HARPER, 83, of Cross Lanes, died May 13, 2020. Inurnment will be at a later date. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020
Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.
Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.
Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.
Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.