Thank you for Reading.

Margaret Ann (Locke) Bowles
SYSTEM

MARGARET ANN (LOCKE) BOWLES, 69, of South Charleston, departed this present age into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on August 15, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House (Charleston) at the end of an eight-year battle with cancer.

"Peggy," as she was known to everyone, was born on February 9, 1953, the only child of Richard Brady Locke and the former Madeline Hope Hamrick by whom she was pre-deceased. She graduated from South Charleston High School (1971), West Virginia State University (B.S.), and Marshall University (then known as the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies) - the latter of which with a master's degree in education to which she added more than 45 credit hours. She was employed by the Kanawha Co. School system as a special education teacher and later as a special education specialist, serving at schools that included Fairview Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Capitol High School, South Charleston Middle School, Dunbar Middle School, South Charleston High School, and others. She finished her career with the W. Va. Dept. of Education, teaching at the James H. "Tiger" Morton Juvenile Center.

Tags

Recommended for you