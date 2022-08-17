MARGARET ANN (LOCKE) BOWLES, 69, of South Charleston, departed this present age into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on August 15, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House (Charleston) at the end of an eight-year battle with cancer.
"Peggy," as she was known to everyone, was born on February 9, 1953, the only child of Richard Brady Locke and the former Madeline Hope Hamrick by whom she was pre-deceased. She graduated from South Charleston High School (1971), West Virginia State University (B.S.), and Marshall University (then known as the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies) - the latter of which with a master's degree in education to which she added more than 45 credit hours. She was employed by the Kanawha Co. School system as a special education teacher and later as a special education specialist, serving at schools that included Fairview Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Capitol High School, South Charleston Middle School, Dunbar Middle School, South Charleston High School, and others. She finished her career with the W. Va. Dept. of Education, teaching at the James H. "Tiger" Morton Juvenile Center.
Peggy liked making jewelry and quilts. She enjoyed talking on the phone with her friends, her cousins, and her sister-in-law, Marta. She was outgoing. After misdialing a phone number on one occasion, she ended up speaking for 2-1/2 hours with a woman who was a semi-invalid and with whom she was utterly unacquainted. She also cherished eating out, shopping, and traveling with her friends. She had great joy in finding homes for homeless dogs, cats, and children.
Peggy married Mark Clinton Bowles on August 23, 1975. She leaves him, their two sons (Nathan Allen Bowles and Daniel Clinton Bowles), and a host of friends, former colleagues, and former students touched by her warmth and kindness.
She is and will continue to be very sorely missed.
A service to Honor the Life of Peggy will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with The Reverend Timothy Hudson officiating. Friends may visit from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
