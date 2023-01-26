MARGARET ANN (LOCKHART) BENSON, 74, of Ripley, WV, departed this earth unexpectedly January 22, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, WV surrounded and supported by her loving family.
Margaret, although all who knew her called her Ann was born May 12, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV. She was the oldest child of Carl Cecil and Thelma Gail (Low) Lockhart. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Carroll Benson; brother Kenneth (Kenny) P. Lockhart and sister Marie E. Floyd (Lockhart); and granddaughter Christina Benson.
She was born in Parkersburg, WV but spent her childhood going back and forth between there and East Liverpool, OH. Shortly after graduating high school she was hired in to work at Owens- Illinois Brockway Demuth Glass Factory alongside many of her beloved family members. It was there that she met the love of her life, her husband, our dad Vernon, for which they were married for 43 years. After retiring there after many years she started her involvement in Action Youth Care, opening her home to many children in 10 plus years of service. She also was heavily involved in the Girl Scouts of America as a Troop Leader in the Ripley area. She enjoyed going camping as a family, with a special love for Lake Sherwood in the Appalachian Mountains. She loved to read and would participate in book exchanges between her beloved sisters and others in the community. She was a fervent believer in the Almighty God and served Him at Lowdell United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by her children, Eric R. (Tina) Benson of Ripley, WV, Victoria L. Benson of Ripley, WV, James C. (Casey) Benson of Huntington, WV, Jordan A. Benson and David J. Benson both of Ripley, WV; V. Christopher (Brenda) Benson of Ravenswood, WV, Rhonda J. (Eric) Curfman of Elizabeth, WV; grandchildren Christopher, Carrie, Kaleb, Maddison, Ty, Dawson and Jace; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Elijah, Abbigail and Hunter; great-great grandchildren Wrenley, Exodus, and Leland. She is also survived by her sisters, Vera C. Archer of Cottageville, WV, Carla V. Harvey and Barbara J. Lockhart both of Rockport, WV whom she had unending love and support for in life.
The Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Lowdell United Methodist Church, Rockport WV with Phil Dent officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 - 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
