Margaret Ann (Lockhart) Benson
MARGARET ANN (LOCKHART) BENSON, 74, of Ripley, WV, departed this earth unexpectedly January 22, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, WV surrounded and supported by her loving family.

Margaret, although all who knew her called her Ann was born May 12, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV. She was the oldest child of Carl Cecil and Thelma Gail (Low) Lockhart. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Carroll Benson; brother Kenneth (Kenny) P. Lockhart and sister Marie E. Floyd (Lockhart); and granddaughter Christina Benson.

