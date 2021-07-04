MARGARET ANN MEADOR, 75, of Charleston went to her heavenly home on June 30th, 2021.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of the people she loved. She enjoyed the outdoors including gardening, watching wildlife, and relaxing at the beach.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 56 years, Lloyd; her daughter, Cathy Dibbs and her husband, Michael; granddaughters, Brittney, Megan, and Camille; great-grandchildren, Julie and Wyatt; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.