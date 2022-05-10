MARGARET ANN REXROAD, 63, of Sutton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Braxton Health Care Center.
She was born September 16, 1957 in Sutton to the late Ernest Nicholson and Minora Adeline Cutlip Nicholson Freeman.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Issac Caden Clutter; and her brother-in-law, Dave Harris.
Margaret was a homemaker. She served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher and was a current member of Mid State Church of God. Before her health turned, her grandson, Christian, and she would often have popcorn and movie night together. Margaret and her granddaughter, Sofia, would get their nails done and play games together. Her memory will also live on when Sofia plays jokes on other people, just like Margaret did. She wanted her children and grandchildren to know that she loved them and to know she would see them again someday.
She will be fondly remembered by her son, Michael Rexroad; daughter Amanda Gum and husband, Brandon; sister, Ernestine Clutter; grandchildren, Christian Heath Gum and her namesake, Sofia Adeline Gum. She is also survived by nephews, David Clutter and Jason Clutter and great niece, Aaliyah Clutter.
In keeping with her wishes, Margaret will be cremated.
A Celebration of her life will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Mid State Church of God, Gassaway with Pastor Rodney England officiating.
A private interment will be at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to Braxton Health Care Center for all their compassionate care and love for Margaret.