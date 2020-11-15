MARGARET ANNA BREEDLOVE, age 89, of Charleston, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness.
Her husband, Richard preceded her in death.
She loved her children and pets. She was passionate for flowers and gardening. Her regular routine was to drink her morning coffee, put her housecoat on and walk around her house to see what had bloomed during the night.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Tina and Julie, and her son Robert; and her brother, Helmut Haas, his wife Annelies, of Kronberg, Germany.
A service to honor the life of Margaret will be held at 1 pm on Monday November 16, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Father John Finnell officiating. Private family interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Due to the Covid pandemic the family will not be receiving friends prior to the service.
The family requests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston, WV 25387. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.