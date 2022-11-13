Margaret Anne (Hayes) Uhler

On November 10, 2022, MARGARET "PEGGY" ANNE (HAYES) UHLER, 87, passed away peacefully at her South Charleston home with her husband of 67 years, Clayton, and her family surrounding her.
Originally from Wilkes Barre, PA; Peggy went to Penn State University, where she met Clayton and graduated with a Bachelor of Sciences degree. She worked to raise her six children and enjoyed many years as a real estate agent. Peggy was adventurous and joyful in all that she did; she loved travel, the beach, golf and her golfing ladies, her time with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, and many other things. She was a proud member of the Union Carbide Golf League, Blessed Sacrament Church, and the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Above all, her family was the most important thing to her.
Peggy is survived by those that loved her very much: her husband, Clayton J. Uhler of South Charleston, WV; her children, Susan Dickey (T.O.), South Charleston, WV; Kenneth Uhler (Dorie-deceased), Glen Burnie, MD; Joan Uhler, Alameda, CA; Judy McGimsey (Randy), Doyline, LA; Robert Uhler (Nicole), South Charleston, WV; and Janice Uhler (deceased); her sister, Ellen Belisle (Hookstown, PA); her sister-in-law, Barbara Parke (Tom ), Pittsburgh, PA; her grandchildren, Jennifer Dickey (Abdul), Meg Dickey-Kurdziolek (Wes), Beth Dunaway (Spencer), Kimberli Williams (deceased), TJ Solod (Roman), and Jon-Robert Williams (Liz); 11 great-grandchildren (who called her GG), her nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston on Thursday, November 17, from 7 - 8:15 p.m., with a prayer service at 8:15 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 18, at 11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Church, where Peggy worshiped for over 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Peggy with a donation to the Charleston Light Opera Guild.