Margaret Anne (Hayes) Uhler
On November 10, 2022, MARGARET "PEGGY" ANNE (HAYES) UHLER, 87, passed away peacefully at her South Charleston home with her husband of 67 years, Clayton, and her family surrounding her.

Originally from Wilkes Barre, PA; Peggy went to Penn State University, where she met Clayton and graduated with a Bachelor of Sciences degree. She worked to raise her six children and enjoyed many years as a real estate agent. Peggy was adventurous and joyful in all that she did; she loved travel, the beach, golf and her golfing ladies, her time with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, and many other things. She was a proud member of the Union Carbide Golf League, Blessed Sacrament Church, and the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Above all, her family was the most important thing to her.

