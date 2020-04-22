MARGARET BETH HOLSTEIN, 65, of Daniels, passed away April 17, 2020. Burial will be Wednesday, April 22, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.