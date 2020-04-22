Margaret Beth Holstein

MARGARET BETH HOLSTEIN, 65, of Daniels, passed away April 17, 2020. Burial will be Wednesday, April 22, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.

