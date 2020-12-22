MARGARET CATHERINE KEE, 96, passed away on December 20, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center, Sissonville, WV. She was born on February 9, 1924, in Kentenia, KY, to the late William and Margaret Alexander.
Catherine's life revolved around her family. She was an excellent seamstress and made many of her and her daughter's clothes. When grandchildren arrived, she continued the tradition and added stuffed animals, rag dolls and cloth books. She made the best ever iced sugar cookies and apple pie. Catherine loved to work in the yard tending her flowers, and watching and feeding birds. She was an avid reader and frequent visitor to the library. Over the years, her own children, grandchildren, Cub Scouts and Sunday school children benefited from her talent for creating crafts and other activities for their enjoyment. She and a group of friends formed the Knit-Wits to make blankets for newborn babies, which they provided to local hospitals and churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney, her brothers, Henry and Jack Alexander; sister, Clara Jordan; daughter-in-law, Lynn Kee, granddaughter, Stephanie Kee; and great-grandson, Cody Tenney.
She is survived by her children, Steven Kee of Clendenin, Susan (Rod) Watkins of Charleston, Dale (Gayle) Kee of Newburg, WV, John (Bettie) Kee of Clendenin, and Timothy (Teresa) Kee of Buckhannon, WV. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and other staff at Cedar Ridge for their dedicated and compassionate care of Catherine during the last year and a half.
A private service will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.