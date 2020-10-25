MARGARET ANN FULTON DOLIN 94 Margaret "Margie" passed away October 7, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV following a short illness. She was 94. Margie was born February 5, 1926 in Charleston, WV to Reeves and Maggie Fulton from Madison, WV. She graduated from Scott High School before moving from Madison to Charleston with family. She and George L. Dolin were married in 1947 and settled in St. Albans, WV where they established George's dental practice and raised five children. Margie was a very active member of First Baptist Church in St. Albans. She was also a member of the St. Albans Garden Club and the St. Albans Woman's Club. Margie was actively involved in the West Virginia Dental Auxiliary for many years.
Margie and George spent their active retirement years living in Snowshoe, WV where they enjoyed skiing and playing tennis with family and friends. In later years, they moved to Hampstead, NC to be closer to their children daughters Libby and Nancy and son Robert and their families. They enjoyed attending Topsail Presbyterian Church. When George passed away in 2014, Margie moved to Waltonwood Providence in Charlotte, NC. In recent months, Margie had moved back to St. Albans to live with her son David and his wife Sue.
Margie will be remembered by all as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be remembered by her family for keeping them close. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of being polite, having good manners, respecting others, and saying please and thank you. She and George understood the importance of raising their family in the church. Everyone was expected to be in Sunday school and church every Sunday and to attend special church events throughout the year. The family will credit their early grounding in the church for the development of their faith and how this served as a firm foundation for their own families.
Like many women of her generation, Margie was a true lady. She had a warm, wonderful sense of humor that she shared with everyone she met. Margie was kind, generous, and had many close friends and extended family. In later years, if she was asked, Margie could be opinionated on important matters, but she never made an unkind comment. She was very sociable and enjoyed initiating and participating in gatherings with family and friends. Everyone enjoyed being with Margie and George so much that they would commonly find and create opportunities to be together. Margie enjoyed these gatherings and viewed them as essential for keeping her family close. She was a talented artist, accomplished seamstress and an exceptional cook. Her talent for creating a beautiful, warm home was always evident in each place that she lived. Her bright smile, warm heart and kind words will be missed and never forgotten.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents Reeves B. Fulton and Maggie Ballard Fulton; husband Dr. George L. Dolin; daughters Nancy Dolin Pate and Georgann Dolin Hendren (Richard). Siblings: Irma Fulton Pahren (Robert), Reeves Fulton (Betty) and William Fulton.
Surviving are: sisters Eula Jane Fulton Bee, Madeline Fulton Damer, Mary Fulton Johnson (Allan), sister-in-law Margaret Ann Fulton. Children: Elizabeth Dolin Godwin (Jerry), David B. Dolin (Sue), Robert A. Dolin (Julie), son-in-law Fletcher Pate; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren whom she dearly loved.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for your tax deductible donations in remembrance of Margaret Fulton Dolin to Hero House, P.O. Box 896, Madison, WV 25130 or to Topsail Presbyterian Church, 16249 US-17, Hampstead, NC 28443.
You may visit Margie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
