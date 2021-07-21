MARGARET E. WHITLOCK, 90, departed this life on Monday, July 19, 2021 after an illness.
She was a former employee of Owens Illinois Bottle Company and Bell Telephone Company in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Margaret was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Rand.
Margaret was born July 20, 1930 in Ward, a daughter of the late Walter and Beatrice May Owens Morton. Along with her parents, she was also preceded death by her husband, William R. Whitlock; daughter, Barbara (and Ron Prevatt); brothers, Billy Ray and Walter Morton; and sister, Ella Morton.
She is survived by her son, Charles Whitlock of Pinch; daughter, Deborah Walker of Charleston; grandsons, Dustin Walker of New Orleans, LA and William Aaron Whitlock of Alexandria, VA; granddaughter, Danielle Adams of Orlando, FL; great-grandson, Dylan Spradling of Morgantown; great-granddaughter, Meredith Fizer of Orlando, FL; great-great-grandson, Brayden Adams of Orlando, FL; and sisters, Betty Abshire of Oak Hill and Ruth Beard of DuPont City.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Pastor Gordon Killian and Rob Hairston officiating. The burial will follow the service in the memorial park. A visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Montgomery Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Church of the Nazarene, 350 Davidson Avenue, Rand, WV 25306 and would like to send a special Thank you to Good Living, Ruth's Legacy and Kanawha Hospice Care.
