MARGARET ELIZABETH LAPP passed away Tuesday, May 25th from a short illness.
Most knew her by Margie, she was born in PA & married her best friend Chester in November of 1954. She gave birth to two beautiful girls & moved to WV shortly after her youngest daughter was born. Together they owned The Goody Shop from 1969-1979 before she started selling real estate & then retired. Once retired she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack & Elizabeth Wilkins.
Margie is survived by her husband of 65 years Chester & their daughters; Karen Pauley & Beth Ann Strawn (Kenny) her grandchildren; Aaron, Jessie, Jacob & Hailey & her great-grandchildren; Aidyn, Pailsee, Amelia & Braxtyn.
Per her wishes there will not be a service.
