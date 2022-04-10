MARGARET ELLEN "MAGGIE" FALBO, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 6, at her longtime home in Smithers.
Born Margaret Ellen Cline, June 13, 1930, at Tad, Big Bottom, Campbells Creek, Maggie was 91. The daughter of Earl Henry Cline and Hazel Calvert, diligent, hard-scrabble parents, Maggie was the eldest of three children (Brothers Bob and Larry have passed), and five half-siblings in years to come. It was a challenging childhood compared to life today. New dresses made of flour sacks, the once-a-year ice cream deliveries on the 4th, and a single orange in her Christmas stocking were cause for celebration.
Her ancestry was Scotch-English and German. She loved to inform everyone that she was descended on her mother's side from Lord Baltimore Calvert, who founded the colony which became Maryland. This confirmed for Margaret that she was royalty after all and could wear purple every day of the week.
Margaret moved to Smithers in 1946, tasted and fell in love with spaghetti for the first time in her life. She began waitressing at Tony Bree's Italian restaurant, and became fast friends with Tony's daughters Rosie, Lena, and Teresa. The Brias often hid Maggie behind the restaurant counter when the truant officer came round. A few years later Margaret joined the Three Musketeers with lifelong friends Betty Long and JoNancy Bria. Pursued by numerous Italian suitors, she allowed Frank J. Preach Falbo to begin courting her. The two were wed in 1948 and got busy having children seven little spaghetti eaters, which fulfilled the prophecy imparted by a mechanical fortune teller while in Cincinnati on their honeymoon. Maggie and Frank built a home with a waterfall in the back on Smithers Creek, Cannelton Hollow. Margaret joined and became active in St. Anthony's Catholic church in Boomer and made many lasting friendships while participating in St. Theresa's and the events at the Lenten Auditorium.
Ultimately raised by her grandmother, Maude Mommy Cline, Margaret adored all children and made nurturing and educating children her life's passion. Besides raising her own and helping with her grandchildren, she had a career in childcare at Montgomery Presbyterian Daycare and, later, at West Virginia Tech Childcare. She shaped the lives and characters of hundreds of children over the years. She reluctantly retired and pursued her love of reading on her back porch swing with the creek and the creaking chains keeping tune. The birds and the chikmunks entertained her as they frolicked and stuffed their mouths with offerings of unshelled peanuts and sunflower seeds.
The first three of her children passed far too soon: Peggy, in November 2010, Frankie, in November 2011, and Michael in October 2014. Husband Frank Sr. passed in January 2012.
She will forever be with, and in the hearts of her remaining family: Dr. Anthony "Tody" Falbo (Mindy), of Cornelius, NC, Dr. Mary Beth Falbo (Winfield Strock) of Charleston, Chef Patrick Falbo of Charleston, and Greg Falbo of Smithers. Greg has been mom's housemate and partner for more than five decades, and her primary caregiver for the last decade or so. Grandchildren are Dr. Frank Falbo (Sara) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jason Falbo of Beauty Mountain, Amy Sommer Gaefke (Chris) of Pittsburgh, Dr. Shane Spicer (Cristobal Guiterrez) of Manhattan, Michael Ben Falbo (Brittany) of Nitro, and Graham Falbo (Katie) of Franklin Lake, NJ. To her delight, she had numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren across the country. Aunt Margaret leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all very precious to her. She is also survived by brother Garry Cline of Florida and sister Sonja Kay Bartley of Tennessee. Brothers Dennis and Vaughn Bartley and Glenn Cline also preceded her in death.
Maggie showed her love by cooking for her family, and on weekends we awakened to the smell of frying garlic and sauce and meatballs being prepared. On Sundays, after partaking in an elaborate boarding house breakfast, we were further treated to the wonderful yeasty aroma of baking bread, and the warm, buttery hunks that followed. She is famous for her hot chocolate and Nona bread, perfect egg sandwiches, and Pastina to soothe a sore throat or bruised heart. Momma Margaret mailed fried apple pies 3,000 miles cross country when Patrick was working in Cali. She introduced her children to recipes from her coal camp roots and her adopted Italian culture as well. Let's face it, she spoiled her offspring and theirs (and theirs) with food and frivolity and singing and dirty jokes and boundless love and a stash of cash that she passed out like Juicy Fruit gum.
Growing up during the depression, her family survived on beans and potatoes and macaroni with milk and butter. She returned to this latter favorite in her final years. In the last weeks, it was her main source of nourishment, lovingly prepared by daughter Mary Elizabeth. Chef Patrick provided numerous culinary treats, Anthony sent regular gifts of confections from the Nut Shop, and she could never turn down a Cavalier hamburger. Thank you, Ray for carrying on your family's tradition.
She loved to travel, and took us on a yearly pilgrimage to Anna Maria, FL, where we dug clams and read on the beach. She also took us on other excursions to many WV State Parks, including Canaan Valley, Watoga, Babcock and others.
She enjoyed working in the yard, raking leaves, and landscaping. Growing tomatoes, cucumbers and green onions resulted in bountiful harvests each year. We all inherited her love of the outdoors, an unquenchable thirst for reading, and the joy of playing and relaxing in the creek. She taught us to enjoy our lives and to quit worrying! When you are joyous, look deep into your heart and you will find it is only that which has given you sorrow that is giving you joy. When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight". (Gibran, 1923)
Maggie has been our delight in this lifetime. We are so lucky to have been in her light. Friends may visit from 6 to 8pm Monday, April 11 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Following, Pastor Jeff Floyd will officiate and eulogize.
Flowers are welcomed. Maggie prefers purple.
