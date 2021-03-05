MARGARET FAY (ELLIS) HUFFMAN, 78, of Chapmanville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. Saturday also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
