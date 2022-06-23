Thank you for Reading.

MARGARET "GRANNY" HELEN BLANTON, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20, 2022, in Charleston, WV.

Born on April 15, 1933 to the late Tom and Dixie Blanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Blanton; daughter Marilyn Jung and sister Dorothy Bayes.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Vicki Hill; son Tom (Kendra) Blanton and sister Patricia Greene; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; A host of special nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly miss and love by her family and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victor, WV, with Minister Fred Christian officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Blanton Family

