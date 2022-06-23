Margaret “Granny” Blanton Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARGARET "GRANNY" HELEN BLANTON, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20, 2022, in Charleston, WV.Born on April 15, 1933 to the late Tom and Dixie Blanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Blanton; daughter Marilyn Jung and sister Dorothy Bayes.Margaret is survived by her daughter Vicki Hill; son Tom (Kendra) Blanton and sister Patricia Greene; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; A host of special nieces and nephews.She will be greatly miss and love by her family and all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victor, WV, with Minister Fred Christian officiating.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Blanton Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dixie Blanton Margaret Blanton Sport Graveside Tom Condolence Wv Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Paul Stephen Miller Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels David Lee Erwin Paul Stephen Miller Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says