With profound sadness we share that MARGARET HELEN HUNT, age 84, went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2022. Helen was born February 3, 1938 the daughter of Harry and Tinsa (Rogers) Sutton. She married her lifetime love, Hanley Hamilton Hunt, on July 1, 1956. They were happily married for 37 years before Hanley preceded her in death in 1994.
Helen was a loving wife and devoted mother. She loved her late husband Hanley with all her heart and she was devoted to her children Mike and Margaret "Sis" and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Granny to Chasity, Daphne, Summer, Luke and Jaxon. Helen lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was kind and generous and always put others before herself. She had a quiet strength about her and lived life with patience and grace. Helen loved the Lord and was a member of Wallback Methodist Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hanley Hunt (1994), father, Harry Mendel Sutton (1998), mother, Tinsa Marie Rogers Sutton (1981), brother, Robert "Bob" Sutton (1997), and sister, Betty Sutton Bush (2009).
Helen is survived by her son, Michael Hanley Hunt of Amma, WV and daughter Margaret "Sis" Hunt Bowman of Wallback, WV, three granddaughters: Chasity Dolan (Jason) of Concord, NC, Daphne Brown (Bobby) of Wallback, WV, and Summer Linger-Hunt (Christie)of Charleston, WV and two great-grandsons: Luke Dolan (16) and Jaxon Brown (14). She loved her family deeply and they were the center of her world. Helen will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Saturday, February 19 at 11a.m. with the Reverend Kenneth Tanner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to Wallback Methodist Church P.O. Bx. 62 Wallback, WV 25285