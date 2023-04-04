MARGARET HOPE WESTFALL BLOUNT went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the age of 91.
She was a born again Christian and a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. Margaret was born July 17, 1931, in Pomeroy, Ohio. The family later moved to Clendenin, WV, where she was raised with her 11 siblings.
After she was married in 1949 to John Blount, they moved to Blount, WV, where she continued to live all of her adult life. She was the mother of four sons and one daughter.
In the opinion of her family, she was the greatest Mom and Mamaw. She was Mamaw to her own grandchildren as well as everyone in the community. She always took time to play with her kids and grandkids, doing whatever they wanted to do, whether playing in the creek, walking through the woods or just sitting on the porch.
She always had a positive outlook on life, even in the worst of circumstances. In 2009 she had an accident which left her unable to walk without a walker, but she continued with her life living every day to the fullest and thanking God for every day. She always saw the good in people, never focusing on their mistakes or faults.
Margaret has wanted to see Jesus since she was first saved 79 years ago, and today we know she is with him and all the friends and loved ones who have been patiently waiting to see her again. She will be missed dearly, but we have peace in knowing she is with Jesus.
Margaret (Mamaw) leaves behind her loving children, Dale, Steve (Anita), Keith (Bootsie), Lori Cooper (Craig), John (Paula), 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great - grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Doug Westfall; sister, Barbara Reveal and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, John E. Blount and 3 grandchildren, as well as parents, Roy Westfall and Thelma Kennedy, 4 sisters, 4 brothers, 4 sisters-in-law, 4 brothers-in-law and daughter-in-law, Margaret (Miller) Blount.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, Blount with Charles Hardy and Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Branard Cemetery, Blount.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV 25387, or Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 336 Eight Mile Hollow Rd., Charleston, WV 25306. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.