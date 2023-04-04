Thank you for Reading.

Margaret Hope Westfall Blount
MARGARET HOPE WESTFALL BLOUNT went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the age of 91.

She was a born again Christian and a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. Margaret was born July 17, 1931, in Pomeroy, Ohio. The family later moved to Clendenin, WV, where she was raised with her 11 siblings.

