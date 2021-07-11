MARGARET J. "MARGE" MILLER, 85, of Bryson City, NC., formerly of Boone County, WV., passed away July 5, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday July 12, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service.
