MARGARET JANE RUSSELL, 87, of Winfield, WV left this world on Saturday, March 28, 2020 to be lifted into Heaven into Gods outreaching arms.
She looked forward to being reunited with her husband of 53 wonderful years and now they are together once again for eternity, Praise God. She loved to working in her yard and neighbors would always see her pruning shrubs and caring for her lawn.
Margaret loved attending West Virginia Home Mission in Nitro.
She was born in Winifred to the late Delbert and Nell Kemplin Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, John H. Russell, Jr.; sisters, Wanda Griffin, Doris Davis and Edith Craze; brother, John Edward Cooper.
Surviving are her son, John H. Russell, III (Linda) of Winfield; granddaughters, Heather M. Russell Fouch (Todd) and Sara J. Russell Chapman (Jay); great grandchildren, Isaac, Tierra, Ashlee, Reagan, Abilail, Vada and John; sister, Phyllis Chadd (Don); brothers, Delbert Cooper, Dink Cooper (Nelda) and she also leaves behind her precious poodle, Mia to be lovingly cared for by her son John and daughter-in-law, Linda. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, there will not be a public funeral service. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Private services will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
