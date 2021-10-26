MARGARET "JEAN" REED, 82 passed away after a year long battle with stomach cancer. She was born on June 20, 1939 to the late Paul and Blanche Vercammen who preceded her in death, also preceding her was her sister, Lois Ann Wilmoth.
Jean and her husband of 62 years Marvin E. Reed, resided in Charleston, WV. She is survived by her daughters, Shari Reed of Charleston, and Cindy Reed Miller and husband Lester of Morgantown, WV., as well as her brother-in-law, James R. Wilmoth; nephews, James Paul Wilmoth, Steve (Shelley) Wilmoth, Brian (Angel) Wilmoth; niece, Megan Wilmoth; brother-in-law, Denver Reed, sisters-in-law Eileen (Richard) Dean, Barbara Bush; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins and people who loved and will miss her dearly.
Jean was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Clarksburg, WV., where she graduated in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Doddridge County Board of Education and Bell Atlantic, all as a registered nurse.
Jean was also an active volunteer upon retirement. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2005. She was an active member of C&P Pioneer Organization. A woman of faith, she was a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held on October 29th at 1 p.m., at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family and refreshments will be served immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or visit hospicecarewv.org