Margaret Jean Willis

MARGARET JEAN (HASLIP) WILLIS, 92, of McIntosh, FL passed away June 23, 2020.
Margaret Jean Haslip was born April 30, 1928 the daughter of Broadus and Lee Beechen (Ball) Haslip in Greenview / Madison, West Virginia. When she was young her father died and her mother was remarried to Ardrian Pauley. She graduated from Scott High School and met and married Remus Carl Ulbrich and they lived together in Malden near Charleston, WV.
After divorcing Mr. Ulbrich, she moved to Clearwater, FL in 1961 and worked at the Clearwater Airport as an office manager where she met her dear friend Shirley Hamrick. They remained lifelong friends for 47 years. While in Clearwater, she met and married James Willis. They later built a home in McIntosh, FL and retired there 35 years ago.
She was an active member of the McIntosh community as a member of the McIntosh United Methodist Church and McIntosh Garden Club. She was active with Friends of McIntosh being the former President, Chairwoman and Corresponding Secretary of the organization that runs the popular 1890's McIntosh Festival that is held annually in the town. She was the former church historian, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and helped organize Easter and Christmas events. She enjoyed attending Gators football games and spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Willis and her daughter, Deborah Lee (Ulbrich) Whiteside. She is survived by her son Jeffrey L. Ulbrich and daughter-in-law, Mary of Tampa, FL. and her stepchildren, Sandy Lipgens, of Greenville, SC and Greg and Laurie Willis of McIntosh, FL. She leaves behind memories that will be cherished from her grandchildren, Melissa Ulbrich, John "J.C." Ulbrich of Tampa, FL and Sandy's children Jennifer (Peek), Michael and James "Jamie" Lipgens.
She was the eldest of seven children and was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Francis Davis, of Newton, WV, Renee Pauley of Washington, D.C., Sharon Dotson of Milton, WV and Martha Graves Meyers of Charleston, WV; and her brothers, David Joe Pauley of Six Mile, WV and Douglas Pauley of Greenview, WV.
A memorial service will be held at McIntosh United Methodist Church on a future date.