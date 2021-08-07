On August 5, 2021 after a lengthy illness MARGARET JUNE CURRY went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.