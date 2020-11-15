MARGARET JUNE MULLINS 86, of Belle passed away November 12, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Emil and Celeste Cobern Wilson; sister, Mabel Medford; and brother, Buck Cobern.
Surviving are her husband of seventy years, Andrew Mullins Jr.; son, Ronie Mullins of Campbells Creek; daughters, Sheri Kinder of Campbells Creek, Sandi (Tim) Childers of Wallback, Lisa (Lloyd) Scarbro of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jason (Sabrina) Harless, Shelley (Travis) Williams, Jerrod (Stacey) Harless, Mallory (Uriah) Cummings, Ally (Jake) Halstead; and great grandchildren, Brady Williams, Madeline Harless, Josie Halstead and Ellie Cummings.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
In keeping with Margaret's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no services.
