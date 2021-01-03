Margaret Keen

MARGARET GERALDINE "JODIE" KEEN 96 of Hometown passed away Saturday January 2, 2020 at Ravenswood Village following a short illness. After graduating from East Bank High School she went to Baltimore, Maryland to work in an airplane factory during World War II. It was an honor to say that she was a Rosie the Riveter. She was a faithful member of Wilkerson United Methodist Church in Hometown for over 50 years. She taught Sunday school, was active in the March of Dimes and many other service organizations.
Born April 1, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Pat and Lessie Larch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Keen; sister, Bonnie Drake and her dear friend, Bill O'Dell.
Survivors include her son, Eddie (Sharon K.) Keen of Evans; grandchildren, Rick (Beth) Keen of Hurricane, Jay (Rachel) Keen of Red House, Chastity (Greg) Scantlin of Poca and David Wayne Lovejoy (Dawn) of Richmond VA; great grandchildren, Ray Keen, Katie Keen, Olivia Keen, Neal Scantlin, Andrew Scantlin and Jake Lovejoy. Jodie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A special thanks to Jay and Chastity for making sure Jodie was taken care of when we were away. The family would also like to thank the staff at Ravenswood Village for their loving care and compassion.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Wayne Hooper officiating. Private burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House
