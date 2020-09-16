MARGARET LEE GRAHAM, 92, found peace after a long illness on September 14, 2020. She was born in Cannelton on February 17, 1928 and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1946.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Minnie Estep; her husband Sidney Graham, and her brothers, Bubby and Jackie Estep, and sister, Betty Proctor; and her daughter-in-law, Donna Mae Graham.
She is survived by children, Doris Smith of Hurricane, WV, and Robert Graham of Robson, WV; her grandchildren, Michael Todd Smith, Jr. of Paris, Texas; Jennifer Welker of Hurricane, WV; Dr. Cynthia Smith of Greensboro, NC; Cory Graham of Lexington, KY; and Michael Graham of Robson, WV; and great-grandchildren, Megan LeAnne Smith, Emily Morgan Zonker, and Benjamin Todd Zonker, all of Hurricane, WV.
Margaret was known for her strength and independence. She was strongly devoted to her community. She was the daughter, wife, and mother of proud West Virginia coal miners, and during her career as United States Postmaster, she served at the Carbon, Hernshaw, and Gallagher post offices.
She also devoted herself to doing all she could for family, friends, and neighbors, whether in Carbon, Gallagher, or East Bank. Her laugh was infectious, and her hugs were always comforting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside service will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 17th at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial garden. Friends and family are welcome; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all are asked to please maintain a safe social distance and wear a face covering.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, WV, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
The family would also like to thank Sweet Briar Assisted Living for their love and dedication over the last five years. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309, for their loving care through this difficult time.