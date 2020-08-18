MARGARET LEE LEGG ROBERTSON, 88, of Mableton, GA formerly of Wriston, WV passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside rites and committal will be on Friday, August 21, at 1 p.m., at Robertson Cemetery in Wriston. with Rev. Bret Layton officiating. Burial will follow.
