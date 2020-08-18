Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MARGARET LEE LEGG ROBERTSON, 88, of Mableton, GA formerly of Wriston, WV passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside rites and committal will be on Friday, August 21, at 1 p.m., at Robertson Cemetery in Wriston. with Rev. Bret Layton officiating. Burial will follow.