MARGARET LLEWELLYN on November 23, 2020 at the age of 90.
Maw Maw was born in Charleston, WV, to mother, Zelda Icy, and father, Harley Parvin.
She served in the nursing profession for nearly 25 years with Charleston Area Medical Center. MawMaw was known for her love of God, family, dogs, and pizza, as well as her kind and charitable spirit. She was a godly Christian woman who shared her faith with her family and everyone she met, wrote long, special messages in each card she sent, and valued others' happiness over her own.
Maw Maw is now with her savior in Heaven, reunited with her mother, father, and brothers. Undoubtedly, she was greeted with "Well done my good and faithful servant!" and is likely enjoying good food and music with loved ones. She is free of worry, sadness, and social-distancing.
Maw Maw is survived by her daughter, Linda Chatting, and son-in-law, Phil Chatting, of Cross Lanes and grandchildren, Tim and Holly Chatting of Lexington, KY, and Anji and Brian Null of Cross Lanes. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren: Michael Barker, Cari Barker, Kami Barker, Kolby Null, Jordan Pruitt, Delaynie Chatting, and JC Chatting.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her 3 brothers, Clinton, Tom, and Donald, and great granddaughter, Lexi Barker.
Celebration of her life will be held privately by close family members due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donations in her name may be made to Woman's Choice Pregnancy Center (PO Box 11687 Charleston, WV 25339), whom she supported for years, or to your local animal shelter.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, WV is assisting the family.