Margaret Louise Callaghan
MARGARET LOUISE (ERRINGTON) CALLAGHAN, known as "Peg" to everyone, who was born in Scarboro, WV, February 9, 1936, a devoted Nurse and Physician's Assistant, died on December 28, 2022, of complications from a stroke. Her life's mission was to provide health care to the people of Richwood and Summersville, Nicholas County, WV. She delivered countless babies, stitched up numerous kids and adults from sports and other injuries, set and cast broken bones, and held the hands of many dying patients.

She attended Collins High School in Oak Hill, WV, where she was involved in numerous activities, including being a Majorette in the band. Upon graduating from high school, Peg attended the University of Virginia School of Nursing where she met Dan O. Callaghan, her husband of 64 years. They married in 1958 in Fayette County. Upon graduating nursing school, Peg worked as a nurse in Rhode Island and then Charlottesville, VA, while Dan served in the U.S. Navy and then attended UVA Law School.

