Margaret Louise Callaghan

MARGARET LOUISE (ERRINGTON) CALLAGHAN, known as "Peg" to everyone, who was born in Scarboro, WV, February 9, 1936, a devoted Nurse and Physician's Assistant, died on December 28, 2022, of complications from a stroke. Her life's mission was to provide health care to the people of Richwood and Summersville, Nicholas County, WV. She delivered countless babies, stitched up numerous kids and adults from sports and other injuries, set and cast broken bones, and held the hands of many dying patients.
She attended Collins High School in Oak Hill, WV, where she was involved in numerous activities, including being a Majorette in the band. Upon graduating from high school, Peg attended the University of Virginia School of Nursing where she met Dan O. Callaghan, her husband of 64 years. They married in 1958 in Fayette County. Upon graduating nursing school, Peg worked as a nurse in Rhode Island and then Charlottesville, VA, while Dan served in the U.S. Navy and then attended UVA Law School.
Peg and Dan settled in Richwood, WV, Dan's hometown, where she treated thousands of patients at the Louis Groves Medical Clinic for decades. She and Dan had two sons, Michael O. Callaghan, a lawyer in Charleston, WV, and the Honorable Stephen O. Callaghan, the sitting WV 28th Circuit Court Judge. She held her own, despite being "surrounded by lawyers."
After retiring from the practice of nursing, she served as Chair of the Board of Summersville Memorial Hospital. She was a two-time cancer survivor, dedicated to supporting the American Cancer Society, participating multiple times in the "Relay for Life," after surviving breast cancer and lung cancer, never having smoked a cigarette in her life.
In her later years, her greatest compliment was when people would tell her how she provided care to them or to their family. She was most proud when someone said that she delivered them into this world, repeating stories told by their parents. Also, she enjoyed opening her pool to not only her children and grandchildren but to the neighborhood, welcoming all with chocolate milk and ice cream. If you are one of those people she helped or entertained, please know you blessed her life greatly.
Peg had numerous charitable endeavors during and after "retiring." She was a strong supporter of Glenville State College where she received her bachelor's degree after many years of attending night classes. She was instrumental in locating the Glenville State College satellite campus to Summersville. In addition to being Summersville Hospital Board Chair, she was a long-time board member of Seneca Health. She also volunteered in the Nicholas County school system when her grandson Brooks Callaghan attended.
She was born the daughter of the Scarbro company store butcher, Bill Errington, who was a first-generation American and West Virginian, and Ann Errington, a native Alabaman and Postmistress of the Scarboro post office.
She is survived by her husband, Dan O. Callaghan of Summersville, two sons, Michael O. Callaghan (Cheri) of Charleston, WV, and Stephen O Callaghan (Julia) of Summersville, grandchildren Megan (Callaghan) Bailey (James) of Charleston, WV, Molly (Callaghan) Kumar (Ansh) of Portsmouth, VA, Samuel Montgomery of Charlotte, NC, Caroline Montgomery of
Charlotte, NC, Matthew O. Callaghan of Beaver Creek, CO, Meredith Montgomery of Morgantown, WV, Brooks Callaghan of Summersville, WV, and two great-grandchildren, James Michael "Jack" Bailey and Henry George Bailey of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Holl (Ron) of North East, PA and her sister-in-law, Sue E. Errington of Muncie, IN, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ann Louise Sharp Errington (19121993) and William "Bill" Errington (19081974) of Scarboro, WV, and her brother Paul Roger Errington (1937 2016) of Muncie, IN.
At Peg's request, there will be no scheduled service. Instead, she requested that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, 1-800-227-2345 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.