Margaret Louise Sexton Withrow

MARGARET LOUISE SEXTON WITHROW, 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 14, 2020. At her request, there will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

