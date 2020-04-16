MARGARET LOUISE SEXTON WITHROW, 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 14, 2020. At her request, there will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.
Funerals for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ashworth, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cisco, Melissa - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cummings, Elsie - 2 p.m., John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton.
Hamric, Earnest - 2 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
McCue, Virgil - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.