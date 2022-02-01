MARGARET LYNNE DAILEY, 79, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 30, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Margaret was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education as a school cook. She currently attended Bethany Baptist Church but had been an active member of Highlawn Baptist church serving in many ways with the ladies' fellowship, cooking, nursery, kids ministry & outreach to the community. She also served with the Witcher Baptist Church women's group where she attended many years ago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene & Pearl Puckett Jordan and sister, Bobbie Clark.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold; sons, Michael (Misty) of South Charleston & Erik (Megan) of Milton; grandchildren, Meghan & Justin Dailey, Jared Hale; brother, Randy (Donna) Jordan of Brunswick, GA; special friend, Melissa Dailey; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grand Ave. St. Albans, WV with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.