MARGARET MAE GREENLEE, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away July 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, at Bellemead United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.