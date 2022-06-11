Margaret "Marge" (Carson) Cooper Jun 11, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARGARET "MARGE" (CARSON) COOPER 83, of Webster Springs, passed away June 7, 2022. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Marmet Cemetery, Marmet, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marge Carson Graveside Service Marmet Cemetery Webster Pass Away Cooper Recommended for you Local Spotlight Archie Dale Skiles Paul Wayne Simmons Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Richard Dale Garnes Blank Vivian Dove Whitlock Hash Blank Harry Hobart Bailey Rita Chapman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 11, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort