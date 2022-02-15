MARGARET (MARGIE) SUE BURDETTE, 84, of Sissonville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born on February 4, 1938 to Howard and Alpha McMillion and immediately brought joy and kindness into the world.
Margaret married the love of her life Jerry Zane Burdette on October 10, 1953. Together they had five children to which she was a loving and dedicated mother and her family always came first above all else. She had a strong work ethic and friendly personality, her years at the Corner Restaurant and Humphreys Pine Room made her not only a valued employee, but also a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Our mother was one of the strongest, most courageous women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Zane Burdette, her great grandson, Drake Brown, and great granddaughter, Whitney Burdette, as well as her siblings, Harley McMillion, Carrie Carson, James McMillion, Lula Casdorph and Mary Tuttle.
Left to cherish her memory are her 5 children and their spouses: Carlos (Nena) Burdette, Ronnie (Bev) Burdette, Kathy (Greg) Britton, Jerry (Bobbie Jo) Burdette, Karen (Mark) Rooke and 12 grandchildren: Scott Burdette, Terri Brown, Timothy Burdette, Ronnie Lee Burdette, Allison Burdette, Brandon Britton, Matthew Britton, Bethany Burdette, Jarred Burdette, Hunter Burdette, Kendrick Summers and Kristyn Rooke and 20 great grandchildren. Her loving brother, Jearl (Shirley) McMillion and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like give a special thanks to Linda Jenkins for providing loving care for her Aunt Margie, our family would have been lost without you.
A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held on February 16, at l p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m until the time of the service.
Margaret will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.