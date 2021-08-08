MARGARET MARIE HARTWELL age 89 of Powellton died August 5, 2021. She was born April 15, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Joe and Theora Ware Comer. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Hartwell and her grandson Jake Hartwell.
Surviving daughter Kimberly Christian of Powellton; grand-daughter Heather Petry of Boomer; great-grandchildren Alex, Landon, Serenity, Elijah and Eris.
Service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Darlington and Rev. Pat Skeens officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch. Friends may call 7 until 9 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com