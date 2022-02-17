MARGARET MILAM, 90, of Belle passed away February 15, 2022 at Stonerise, Charleston following a short illness.
She was a retired secretary for the former C & P Telephone Company, the former Bank of Belle and also the Town of Belle. Margaret was a member of Judson Baptist Church and the Chelyan Order of Eastern Star.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Milam; and parents, Joseph and Julia Lowry Hartsock.
Surviving are her sons, Michael Milam of Charleston, Mark (Sherri) Milam of Belle; daughter, Paula (Paul) Jameson of Belle; grandchildren, Gregory (Sabrina) Milam, Laura Cadle, Derek (Anna) Milam, Brittany (John) Ellis, Kayla (Nick) Carver, Tanner (Bridget) Jameson, McKensie (Kyle) Revis, Thaddeus Jameson; and sixteen great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Judson Baptist Church, Belle with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. A gathering of her family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday. In keeping with Margaret's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and her ashes will be interred in Witcher Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Judson Baptist Church, 320 East 8th Street, Belle, West Virginia 25015.