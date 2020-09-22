MARGARET "PEGGY" COLLINS, 91, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 20, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
