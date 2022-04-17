MARGARET "PEGGY" ROTH LONGWELL passed away on April 8, 2022 at Hubbard House in Charleston, WV after a long battle with cancer at age 69. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ammon Clinton Roth, Jr. and Anne Eleanor Roth.
Peggy was born on July 11, 1952 in Allentown, PA. In childhood, she attended Prospect Country Day School for girls from kindergarten until she graduated high school where her mother taught math. She never missed a day of school and maintained straight A's. She graduated with a degree in philosophy in 1975 from Upsala College in New Jersey, where her father was dean of the psychology department.
She moved to West Virginia after college to join her husband to be, John Longwell, on Green Creek in Roane County, WV, where they had purchased a piece of property and John was building their house.
Their home became a place to gather and play music, swap yarns, and share pot luck dinners in a community of young people, some local and others who had moved to the area at the border of Roane and Kanawha Counties in the mid-70's to seek an independent, rural lifestyle.
Following her husband's lead as a member of a band, Peggy developed her musical talent and with some close friends became a founding member of Mountain Thyme, a group of women who play Appalachian influenced Celtic music. She performed with them for nearly twenty years in the region and as far away as Ireland. The band recorded three albums during the time Peggy was a member. She continued in the arts, over the years learning the art of stained and fused glass and later creating intricately designed greeting cards. She also spent many hours cultivating beautiful flowers and working in her organic vegetable garden, canning and freezing the surplus produce that family and friends couldn't eat fresh.
Peggy's main work in life was in the helping professions as a social worker, beginning as a counselor for runaway teens at Patchwork around 1980. She and her friend Bonnie Tatterson then embarked on an idea far ahead of its time in West Virginia: The Good Food Wagon, a food truck from which they sold healthful vegetarian food.
She served on the board of the Public Defender System and was instrumental in opening the Public Defenders office in Kanawha County. She was hired as the social worker and investigator for that office, where she advocated for clients for 25 years until she retired at age 65. Peg was unflinchingly committed to sharing her considerable talent, energy, intellect, and compassion with the individuals and families she worked with.
Peggy was loved and respected by all she came in contact with. She approached life with an open mind and heart, and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Peggy is survived by her husband, John Longwell, her son, Ian (Summer) Longwell, grandchildren Jade and Elijah Longwell all of Roane County, WV, and brother Tom (Payton) Roth of Radford, VA.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Justin Cohen and CAMC Cancer Center for the excellent care they gave Peggy during her illness and Hubbard House for making her last days comfortable.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for July 10 at Coonskin Park Family Center (across pond). Follow John or Ian's Facebook page for details, where you can also send and read messages of sympathy that have poured in. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name can be made to Manna Meal at www.mannameal.org.