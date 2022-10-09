MARGARET PRITT 85, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Richwood, WV to the late Antonio "Tony" and Anna Mazzella. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jerry Pritt and sister, Lucille Mazzella.
Margaret was a former employee of McClung & Morgan Department Store, Health Plus and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She loved her grandchildren immensely, her family, gardening, flowers and her homegrown tasty tomatoes.
Surviving are her loving children, Sherri Call (Sam), Denise James, Jerry Pritt II; sister, Billie Gordon (Kermit); grandchildren Jerry Pritt III (Jordan), Anthony Pritt, Anna Call (Jared), Joseph Call; great grandchildren Raylen, Kasen, Elias, Jason and her loving sidekick Cat Lu Lu.
The family would like to extend a special thank you of appreciation to mom's caregivers Laura, Kimmie and the staff of Hospice for all their love and support to our mom and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.