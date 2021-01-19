Margaret Riddle

MARGARET SUE RIDDLE 73, of Belle passed away January 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division Hospice.
She was a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church and loved to knit and to read.
Preceding her in death were her father, James King; and mother, Ernestine King Withrow.
Surviving is her husband, Charles F. Riddle; brothers, James A. King Jr. of North Carolina, Ronnie Withrow of Cross Lanes; Kenny Withrow of Florida; and sisters, Marsha Angel of Tennessee, Juanita Carrier of Nitro and Patricia Ann Simmons of Dunbar.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.