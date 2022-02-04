MARGARET ROSEMOND MICHAEL, "Maggie Rose", born on the hottest of days, June 30, 1986 in Charleston WV passed away February 2, 2022 at home with all of her family after an extended illness, at the age of 35. Maggie Rose was diagnosed with a very rare and early onset of Degenerative Brain Disease/Dementia after being treated for a myriad of other problems beginning in 2008.
Maggie was student at Montrose and Chamberlain Elementary Schools. She also attended Horace Mann Junior High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the band. She went on to Capital High School to be a member of the band, The Pride of Capital High School.
Maggie was baptized and a member of the Charleston Baptist Temple where she sang in the Children's Choir and attended Youth Activities. She swam on the Greenbrier Pool Swim Team and played Kanawha City Youth league soccer.
Maggie Rose is survived by her daughter, Kiley Gayle Michael at home. Also surviving Maggie are her parents Amy Lucas Michael of St. Albans, WV, & Gregory Michael of Charleston, WV. Siblings, Abigail J. Flick and (Chris) of Cross Lanes, WV. Hannah C. Cooper and (Chris) of St. Albans, WV, and William Lucas Michael of Charleston, WV. Maggie is also survived by her niece, Caroline Byrd "Byrdi" Cooper of St. Albans, WV.
Maggie was predeceased by her grandfathers William C. Lucas, and Kermit J. Michael. She leaves behind an extended family as well. Her grandmothers, Joanne B. Lucas of Marmet, WV, Janet C. Michael of Comfort, WV, her aunt Carrie Lucas Schirripa and Uncle Sam Schirripa of Medina, OH, her cousins Mary Schirripa at Kent State University, and Michael Schirripa of Columbus, OH. Plus, a host of other relatives in and out of WV.
Maggie Rose was lovingly cared for daily by her Irish twin sister, Hannah Michael Cooper, and both parents and siblings. In the beginning of this journey, our fervent wish was to keep Maggie Rose at home where the surroundings were familiar. In recent years, Hannah made that possible.
To say that our hearts have been broken repeatedly in the last many years, would not describe the pain of losing someone, day by day, or step by step to the cruel disease of dementia. Our collective hearts go out to others who suffer on this journey, especially their caregivers.
We would like to thank the many aids and nurses who have cared for Maggie Rose from HospiceCare of WV for the last several years. Especially Cheryl Harper and Kelly McFarland, thank you!
Our greatest comfort now, as a family, is that Maggie Rose is whole again with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I'm sure she was greeted in heaven by her grandpa Bill, who probably has her on his lap somewhere, feeding her peanuts, Peppermint Patties, cheese and crackers with chocolate milk.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Bennett Chapel, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston, WV with the Reverend Monty Brown officiating. Visitation is 12 - 1 p.m., with strict COVID guidelines in place for the protection of all.
Donations may be made to Union Mission of Charleston, WV, St. Marks United Methodist Church, or HospiceCare of WV.
Cook Funeral Home, Nitro, WV is overseeing the arrangements.