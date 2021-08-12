MARGARET RUTH MARKER, 88, formerly of Davis Creek passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home in Lancaster, OH.
Margaret moved to Lancaster in 2009 to be close to her daughter. She had many friends at Windsor Place. She retired from Shoney's after 25 years. Margaret was a lover of Nascar and had attended races in the past.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Marker and sons William and Gary Marker.
She is survived by sons, Stanley (Cheryl), Lannie (Nikki); daughter, Mary (Terri); 22 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.