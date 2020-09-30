MARGARET SAHLEY GEORGE, 96, of Beckley WV, died September 26, 2020 following a long illness. Born January 10, 1924 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nebuha (Nellie) Sahley. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Sahley & Dr. Raymond Sahley.
Margaret was a graduate of Charleston High School. She attended Morris Harvey College and Charleston School of Commerce where she studied accounting. She worked at Carnegie Illinois Steel Corporation as an accounting supervisor. Margaret was an active member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church where she served on the Episcopal Church Women's group and volunteered for numerous ministries. She was also active in Beckley Senior Friends.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Louis D. George, and three children, Sharon George (David Payne), Louis George (Anne), Greg George (Carol), and sister Evelyn Cassis (George, deceased). Margaret has five grandchildren, Alex, Sammi, Robby, Kelsey and Brent George, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 limitations and concern for the safety of Margaret's friends and family, Reverend Mother Susan Claytor will conduct a private memorial service at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 200 Virginia St, Beckley, WV 25801, or Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. Online condolences may be left at Melton Mortuary.