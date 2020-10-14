MARGARET ANN SPRADLING of Charleston passed away October 11, 2020 at the Arther B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit in Charleston, WV.
Margaret was born on January 12, 1930 in Thurmond, WV, to the late Edward and Lola Keenan Whitlock. She was a retired registered nurse and worked for many years at Kanawha Valley Hospital and later at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years Raymond Wallace "Wally" Spradling, her son Eddie Spradling, her daughter Nancy Rae Christenson, and her granddaughter Shelby Rae Spradling. She is also predeceased by brothers Ralph, Charles, Bill, and Lawrence Whitlock, and sister Helen Stone.
Margaret is survived by her grandson Lee Christenson of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Savannah Poynter (Brandon) of Newport, KY, granddaughter Kara Griffin (Travis) of Aiken, SC, and great grandchildren Owen and Annie Rae Griffin and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held, but memorial donations can be made to the Arther B. Hodges at Edgewood Summit Employee Fund, 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, WV 25302 or to the Alzheimer's Assocation (www.alz.org/wv).