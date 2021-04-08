MARGARET LYLE SMITH STEVENS, age 91, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on April 2, 2021.
She was born in Charleston, WV in 1930 to Isaac Noyes Smith and Eliza MacCorkle Smith. Preceded by her husband of 53 years, Winthrop Parsons Stevens, Jr. and her son William Huyck Stevens. She is survived by her son Winthrop Parsons Stevens III and his wife Anne Stevens of Landenberg, PA, daughter Eliza MacCorkle Stevens Gow and her husband Christopher Gow of Mechanicsburg, PA, two grandsons Michael and Winthrop.
A graveside service will be private. A memorial service is being delayed until a later date when all can safely come together to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St., Wilmington, DE 19806 or Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway Drive, Suite 100, Mechanicsburg PA 17050
