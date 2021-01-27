Margaret Stewart

MARGARET FAULKNER STEWART, 92, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Charleston, WV, died on January 25, 2021. Margaret retired from the State of West Virginia Business Tax Division. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Nannie Faulkner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years William T. Stewart, Jr., her daughter Becky Osbeck, grandchildren William T. Stewart, III, and Jessica C. Stewart, and 9 brothers and 1 sister.
She is survived by her son Steve Stewart of Forest, VA, daughter Elaine Hood (Carl) of Plano, TX, and brother Clyde Faulkner (Donna) of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service.