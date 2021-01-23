Margaret Sue Puckett

MARGARET SUE "PEGGY" McFANN PUCKETT 75 of Uneeda, WV passed away on January 21, 2021 surrounded by her husband and family.
Peggy was born in Ironton, Ohio and raised on Cabin Creek, Carbon, WV. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1962, with honors.
Peggy moved to Van, WV and worked at the Y&O Coal Company store, where she met her husband, they were married for 56 years. Her working career was many. She worked for a total of 50 years at various companies and positions. Her most accomplished job was working as a hearing reporter for the Social Security Administration. Peggy loved her work and enjoyed everyday going to work. Her love for animals was forever. The things she loved were meeting people and never met a stranger. The time spent hunting shark teeth at Myrtle Beach every year, was one of her favorite past times, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and car shows, she was proud of her Corvette and the time we spent at the Grandview and Kanawha Valley dragstrips were always a pleasure.
She preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Delores (Kitchen) McFann; brother, Jeff McFann; sister, Jeanette Cooper; and nephew, Kyle Stover.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Ivan Puckett; brothers and sisters, Ray McFann, Bland, VA., Gary (Debbie) McFann, Turtle Creek WV, Tony (Diana) McFann, Julian, WV, Patricia McFann and Penny Stover both of Charleston, WV; a special brother-in-law Beecher Cooper who was married to Jeanette; many nieces and nephews, Shelly, Patrick, Alissa, Lindsey, Erin and Jonathan.
Peggy never spoke or did harm to anyone and was respected by all who ever met her.
A special thanks goes out to our friend, especially the Price family, Dudley and Patricia, the Loftus family, Edwin, (Brock) and Bernadette, the workers at Kanawha Hospice Care were gracious and very thoughtful for our family and Peggy.
Peggy would want a special thank you to her family Physician Dr. John Kelly, CAMC, Dr. Fitzwater who saved her life CAMC, Dr. Reinert, BMH, and her immediate care givers, Tony and Diana McFann, and Gary and Debbie McFann.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you would be so kind to donate in Peggy's name to Kanawha Hospice Care, l606 Kanawha Blvd, West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Garden of Devotion Mausoleum Memory Gardens, Madison, WV with Scotty Elswick officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Please adhere to the COVID-19 protocol and stay safe for yourself and family. Social distancing and wearing a mask recommend.
When times got a little hectic she would always say "but we had fun".
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Puckett family.
You may express your condolences to the Puckett family at www.handleyfh.com