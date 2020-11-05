Margaret Teter

MARGARET I. "MARGE" TETER, age 90, of Kanawha City, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab after long battle with Alzheimer's but is now with her Mother in Heaven remembering all the things she had forgotten.
She was born February 26, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Margaret and Edward Stimus. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Gracie, Monica, Bernice, Edna; brothers, Noel & Edward; and special friend Lucy Scott and Alice Howie.
Marge loved to dance and she loved to make you laugh. She loved her job at Galaxy lanes where she met some lifelong friends. She had never ending stories to tell. She loved her neighbors on Roosevelt Ave.
Marge is survived by her son, Michael, his wife Karen, and son Preston of Belle; her former husband, Ron Teter; and extended family from Applegrove.
A service to Honor the Life of Margaret will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Glasgow Health and Rehab activities department at 304-595-1155. Thanks to all of the nurses at Glasgow for their wonderful care of Marge over the last five years.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.