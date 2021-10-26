MARGARET WADE VICKERS, 81, of Alkol, WV, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 23, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Margaret was a member of Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and was a retired customer service representative from AEP.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny and her son James; parents, Maynard and Emmer McCallister Wade.
She is survived by her children; Jeffrey (Debbie) Vickers and Monica (Joey) Linville; grandchildren, Clint Good, Andrew (Morgan) Graley, Austen (Danielle) Vickers, Riley, Jamie and Erica Vickers; great grandchildren, Lilly Good, Fallon and Jett Graley. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen (Don) Miles and Paula Higginbotham and brother, Keith (Karen) Wade.
The family would also like to give a special "thank you" to caregivers, Kenny and Betty Loftis and Melissa Sigmon.
Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Stone Cemetery in Alkol. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.