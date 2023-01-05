Thank you for Reading.

Margarette E. Hager
MARGARETTE E. (WHITE) (BOLTON) HAGER, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Charleston General Hospital, Charleston, WV, with her family at her bedside.

Margarette was born in Jeffrey, WV, on April 11, 1929, to Macel Carnie (Jordan) and Willis Howard White. She married Leonard L. Bolton at age 18 and they had four children. Leonard died in a coal mining accident in 1956. She married Harry M. Hager in 1959 and they had two children. Harry died of health complications in 1999.

