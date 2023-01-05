Margarette E. Hager

MARGARETTE E. (WHITE) (BOLTON) HAGER, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Charleston General Hospital, Charleston, WV, with her family at her bedside.
Margarette was born in Jeffrey, WV, on April 11, 1929, to Macel Carnie (Jordan) and Willis Howard White. She married Leonard L. Bolton at age 18 and they had four children. Leonard died in a coal mining accident in 1956. She married Harry M. Hager in 1959 and they had two children. Harry died of health complications in 1999.
She loved her family, and was a devoted wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Macel Carnie (Jordan) and Willis Howard White, sisters: Orpha (White) Siler; Chloe (White) Eldridge; Poudie (White) Nelson; Carnie (White) Eldridge; Dolly (White) Ferrell; brothers: Henry White; Raymond White.
Survived by a sister, Annabelle (White) Hilderbrand, brothers Willis White and Paul White. Also survived by her children: Candace (Bolton) (Jim) Vance of South Charleston, WV (where Margarette resided for 6 years); Jennifer (Bolton) (Dr. Ishaq) Haider of Vista, California; Leonard Bolton and Cornelia (Workman) of Six Mile, WV; Cyndi Bolton and (Laura Phillips) of Johnson City, TN; Mark Hager and Tracy (Hall) of Sissonville, WV, and Dr. Lisa Hager (Michael Peacock) of Mobile, Alabama. Also survived by six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
She was a school cook and served in five or six schools in Boone County during her 18-year career. She loved the children she served like they were her own. A lot of the children in those schools have grown up, and still talk about Mamaw Hager and her cooking, especially her "hot rolls," and any child could come back for seconds because she wanted to make sure they got enough to eat. She worked as a school cook for 18 years before retiring.
She loved her flowers and her garden. She had a green thumb and could grow just about anything. She spent her summers canning the produce from the garden; her family always had fresh vegetables and canned goods through the winter.
Margarette loved to laugh and joke and leaves behind so many fond memories and so many delightful stories to comfort her family. She had such a great, unique sense of humor which she passed on to all of us. One of the things she said that we never let her live down was "It's hard to think when you are not used to it."
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Rev. Roger McCauley, and Rev Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the funeral home.