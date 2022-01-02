MARGIE ELLEN STUTLER PHILLIPS, 87 of Willis, Virginia (formerly from Charleston) went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl & Marble Margie Carte Stutler; husbands, Eugene Kelley Phillips, Sr. & Douglas Burdette; sons, Paul, Tommy, and Roger; daughter, Virginia Conner; brothers, Bob, Tom, Dick, & Dallas Stutler; sister, Shirley Mae Hughes; and six grandsons.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons & daughters-in-law, Eugene "Gene", Jr. & Linda Phillips, Walter Phillips, Joseph "Joe" & Darlene Phillips, Pamala Phillips, Garland Conner & Gaye Phillips; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara & Richard Jones, Geneva and Taby Lacy; grandchildren, Kelley III, Annie, Ginger, Missy, Lynn, David, Taylor, Jessica, April & Joseph "Joey" II; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She graduated from New River Community College, and owned her own daycare. She was CNA certified, worked as a hospital and home health care nursing aide, a security guard, served on Floyd County Rescue Squad, was a substitute teacher and retired from her paraprofessional position at Kanawha County Schools in 2015. She was a talented individual.
Funeral services were held on 12/28/2021 in the Mayberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Duncan Chapel Cemetery